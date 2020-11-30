- Advertisement -

Some ladies nowadays have become more vigilant regarding the issues of who to settle down with.

Unlike before I can say for a fact that the majority of the ladies now wants to be well convinced before going into a relationship. Do you doubt it? Read the story below;

A married man has been busted on social media after a lady he proposed to shared his photo to ask netizens if he’s off the market, thus, to check if the man is single and not married or has any bad history.

Voila! It was just as the lady conceived. The man she posted his picture is married. According to friends of the man on social media, he has been married for a very long time.

To prove to the lady identified by the name Linda Maabena Brefo that the man she shared her photo is a married man, a friend of the man named Grace Gracie published the picture of his wife.

Facebook Post 2

Revealing more of the married man, another netizen named Maame Abynnah Serwaa Bonsu disclosed that the married man (name unknown) is a banker in Kumasi and was his friend way back 2017.

See the post below;