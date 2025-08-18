Married man perishes in an accident alongside his sidechick

A tragic news from Kojokrom confirms the death of a married man and his side chick.

As confirmed, the married man who has been identified as Nathaniel Afful, popularly known as Sofo and his sidechick lost their lives in a fatal motor accident at Kojokrom in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The tragic incident occurred at Nkansah Junction in Kojokrom when the motorcycle on which they were riding collided head-on with a commercial ‘trotro’ moving from the opposite direction.

Both victims were reported to have sustained severe injuries, leading to their deaths.

According to Connet FM’s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the married man was escorting his side chick home in the early hours of the morning when the accident happened.

“When I arrived at the scene, his lifeless body was lying by the roadside. The lady, who was sitting at the back of the motorcycle, was still breathing, so she was rushed to the hospital. We then invited the police to begin investigations,” Mr. Nkrumah narrated.

Unfortunately, the young woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Information from the community indicates that family members had on several occasions cautioned Nathaniel Afful about his alleged extramarital affair with the deceased lady, but he is said to have ignored the warnings.

The Assembly Member further disclosed that the late Afful’s mother could not hold back her emotions when she saw her son’s body.

“When his mother came and saw his lifeless body, she was angry and started hitting him, saying he was too stubborn and never listened to advice,” he added.



