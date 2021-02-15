type here...
GhPage Entertainment Married man reportedly catches wife celebrating Valentine with lover at a hotel
Married man reportedly catches wife celebrating Valentine with lover at a hotel

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
A man and his wife’s lover were involved in some Val’s day drama after finding them hanging out at a hotel.

A video chanced on by Ghpage shows a married man in a heated bust-up with another man, allegedly his wife’s lover.

Valentine’s day is both a day for lovers and for heartbreaks as well. A man could not hold his nerves after busting his wife all loved up with her boyfriend.

From the video below, both men could be seen in a fistfight at the hotel with the people around trying to salvage the situation.

Funny enough, these men would rather die for love rather than share it on a day dedicated to showing love.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The wife’s lover got the beating of his life and may have taken a few lessons from his little escapade.

Source:GHPAGE

