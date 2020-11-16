Married man sets himself and sidechick on fire after she turned down his proposal

- Advertisement -

In yet another bizarre story, a married man has set himself and side chick on fire for refusing to accept his marriage proposal.

The man,40, identified as Nicodemus Nonyange, according to reports after his side-chick whose name is given as Pam refused his proposal angrily stormed her house and set the entire building on fire.

This issue is said to have happened in Nigeria. The man suffered a high degree of body burns but his side-chick, unfortunately, gave up the ghost when she was been conveyed to the hospital after the incident.

Take a look at the picture of the side-chick,Pam;

Pam

We’ve also gathered that the man, Nicodemus Nonyange, is married with kids.

More soon..