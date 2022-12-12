- Advertisement -

Award-winning media personality Delay has proposed that it’s high time married men are given uniforms to wear in addition to their rings.

According to the television presenter born Deloris Frimpong Manso, the ring which is meant to identify them as married people seems not to be working.

Her remark triggered a discussion about whether her observation and suggestion should be taken into account.

After carefully examining the responses to Delay’s tweet, it becomes clear that the majority of women agree with him.

Those who support delay think the uniform will prevent cheating because the ring hasn’t worked as intended because of this.

Another group believes that men are born cheaters and that no amount of prevention will stop them.

Even a change in skin color as a distinctive identity can’t deter guys from cheating, according to Instagram user Mell Clau.

She posted: “Married men should be provided with uniforms. The ring is not enough. True/False”

