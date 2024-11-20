Married or divorced and so what? Asantewaa fires her critics

GhPageNewsMarried or divorced and so what? Asantewaa fires her critics
By Armani Brooklyn
Grid of Asantewaa-and-her-husband
Asantewaa-and-her-husband

Ghanaian actress and content creator, Asantewaa, has responded to her critics, particularly those closely monitoring her personal life and marriage.

In a recent video, she expressed frustration with individuals who speculate about her marital status, urging them to focus on their own lives.

Asantewaa emphasized that such constant scrutiny is unwarranted, calling on detractors to respect her privacy and refrain from making her personal life a topic of public discussion.

In her own words;

“Some of you wake up and become a thorn in my flesh, what is your business if I am wearing my ring or not.

You just come on my page to spew rubbish. If my wedding ring is your problem, come and wear it for me.

Why can’t some of you just mind your business? Focus on your miserable lives and leave me alone!”. She warned.

