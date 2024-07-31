Married Paul Adom Otchere hot as Kevin Taylor drops pictures of his sidechicks plus dirty secrets

Kevin Taylor has shared pictures of a lady whom he claims is Paul Adom Otchere’s girlfriend.

According to Kevin Taylor during the most recent episode of his Loud Silence Show, despite being married, Paul Adom Otchere still has other lovers.

In some of the videos shared by Kevin Taylor, Paul and the lady can be seen in cosy positions.

As alleged by all-knowing Kevin Taylor, Paul Adom Otchere has resorted to issuing threats to his sidechick who says she’s no longer in their secret affair.

While ranting, Kevin Taylor clarified that he’s not interested in the personal affairs of Paul Adom Otchere but he’s publicly shaming him for threatening the young lady after walking out of their affair.

Fearless Kevin Taylor also dared Paul Adom Otchere to come on TV to deny not dating the lady.

And if he musters the courage to do that, he will fight in the gutter with him.

Watch the video below to know more…