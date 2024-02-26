type here...
Married woman dies after being caught in bed with another man

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigerian politician Ossai Success Ovie has called for a review of existing traditional laws.

Ossai made the call after a married woman suffered a strange illness and died two days ago after confessing that she cheated on her husband.

In his post, Ossai asked why the same tradition never penalizes married men who cheat on their wives.

He opined that cheating will reduce drastically if such punitive traditional laws affect men as well.

His post reads…

“A married woman slept with another man close to my community, unknown sickness visited her and she died after confessing two days ago .

Why is it that there are traditions that deprived married women from cheating and encourages married men to cheat .?

Some traditions actually needs to be adjusted.

Cheating by married men will reduced drastically if this same traditions also equal to men.”

Source:GHpage

