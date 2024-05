A young lady has faced the wrath of her husband, following a decision she took.

It all started when the lady was sent to the camp at Non-Wam Gbam Tai after she decided to follow her dream of becoming a soldier.

Even though it was prohibited to have s3x at the camp, the lady slept with a soldier she met 24 hours after arriving at the camp.

Sadly, per the report, the young female soldier was sacked and sent home for not complying with the rules and regulations at the camp.