Students using their big butt and indecent dressing to snatch our husbands – Married women [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
big butt women
A hilarious yet serious video of some irate married women who besieged a university to protest against female students allegedly snatching their husbands has landed on the internet.

According to these disgruntled women, the students who have turned themselves into shameless slay queens exploit their enormous backside and raunchy clothes to steal their husbands from them.

In the video, the married women matched to the hostel of the female students with sticks and placards to send a strong warning to them to desist from engaging in extramarital affairs with their husbands.

Watch the video below.

Reports attached to the viral video quoted the women as saying: “We chose to protest against female students in communities and hostels who use their huge “nyash” and obscene attire to collect our husbands from us.”

The video has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

In an era where young girls enjoy sleeping with married men for money and lavish gifts and breaking up homes, it’s not clear what the future holds for this generation.

    Source:GHPage

