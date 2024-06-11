Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has disclosed a man can marry as many as he wants if he believes his spouse is not good enough for him.

In a recent interview, the actor stated that people should know when to leave a marriage when it is no longer working and that marriage shouldn’t be a “do or die” situation.

“Marriage is not a do-or-die thing. No! It could work. If you see it’s not working, walk away. Respectfully.

You don’t have to hurt each other, you don’t have to…Once you walk away and you see the next person you want to marry, marry. If it doesn’t work again, go.

See another one again, marry. You can marry fifty times. You can’t control how people react towards you.

What makes me happy is different from what makes is going to make you happy and do not let anyone tell you do this and it will be good for you.

No! Find out what works for you. And if you decide in this life that you will not marry till you die, please don’t marry. Be happy’’, he said.