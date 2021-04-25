type here...
Why I didn’t marry Akuapem Poloo after getting her pregnant – Baby Daddy

By Mr. Tabernacle
Akuapem Poloo and Rashid Yakubu
The baby daddy of convicted Akuapem Poloo, Rashid Yakubu has opened up on his failed relationship and detailed why he didn’t marry the actress after getting her pregnant.

According to Rashid, he was hammered with a tall list and expensive dowry price by Poloo’s family when he went forward to make her his wife.

This he says could afford therefore had no option than to withdraw that idea of settling down with his baby mama, Akuapem Poloo.

He reveals at that time, life wasn’t that smooth for him as he faced financial difficulties in his business as a boutique owner. 

Poloo finally gave birth and after some time they grew distant and their relationship ended without any of them hurting the other.

The father of Poloo’s 7-year-old son further revealed that the socialite has kept him distant from his son. He explains, he hardly sees his some than usual.

He stated that their son lived with his mother until he was about two years old when Poloo came for him under the guise of spending time with the boy. 

Yakubu made these known in an interview with ace broadcaster Abeiku Aggery Santana on Okay FM on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Rashid Yakubu added that he has not been irresponsible but has contributed to the upkeep of the child even though Poloo took him away under controversial circumstances. 

The appearance of Rashid Yakubu comes after she (Akuapem Poloo) was released from Nsawam Female Prison days ago after meeting her bail conditions.

Source:GHPAGE

