Marry me now because my bride price is going up – Tiwa Savage cries for husband after Wizkid shun

Nigeria’s decorated singer and a mother of one Tiwa Savage after years of living alone is calling out to all men(possible suitors) who may be interested in settling down with her to rush in because her bride price keeps increasing day by day.

With her stunning beauty and fame, it would take only a brave and a well to do (rich) gentleman to suit her as a husband at her age because of her increasing bride price.

Tiwa in a TikTok video, she shared on Instagram, she was convinced after displaying her cooking skills that she is ready for marriage and any man interested in her must be fast enough to seek her hand in marriage.

Caption her video she wrote; Slide ??????

#LetThemKnow I ain’t just a pretty face. Damn, I just did that ??? marry me now o cause my bride price is going up ???…

Could this be that Wizkid has ditched her? or She just wants to get a real husband and concentrate on that rather? The answers will soon be out!