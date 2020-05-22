Freelove a former participant of TV3’s flagship show has vowed never to get married to Counselor Lutterodt.

Her comment comes after a heated argument on a radio show where the marriage counselor described her as a prostitute for going on Date Rush.

During their argument, Lutterodt disclosed that if not for something he would have made her his second wife.

Freelove who was already angry at the way the counselor kept calling her a prostitute asked how he would describe men who engage in that.

She later reacted to what Lutterodt said about making her his second wife if not for something by saying even if she dies and come back she would never marry him.

Lutterodt whom we believe wasn’t too pleased with the comment hit back at her saying she was even rejected on a lot of men on a dating program how much more him.

The agument ended with Freelove shedding tears after Luttoerodt continious attack on her as a prostitute.