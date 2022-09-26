- Advertisement -

American musician Usher Raymond has been begged by Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi to wed her before she departs for the United States.

A tour and concert by the renowned R&B singer took place in Ghana on September 24, 2022.

One of the famous people that performed at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday night in Black Stars Square was Usher.

A self-described fan of Usher Raymond, Berla Mundi served as the concert’s host.

On Sunday, when the musicians who performed at the event met with specially invited fans, she got the opportunity to dine and drink with Usher Raymond.

Usher Raymond and Berla Mundi “vibrated,” and she confessed to him that she has been a longtime fan.

The Tv3 host then remarked that her coworkers should refer to her as Usher’s wife so that they can be married before he departs for the United States.

Watch the video of the two together:

The likes of Sarkodie, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog and others joined Usher to serve fans with spectacular performances.