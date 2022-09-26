type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMarry me before you leave Ghana - Berla Mundi tells Usher
Entertainment

Marry me before you leave Ghana – Berla Mundi tells Usher

By Qwame Benedict
Berla Mundi hangs out with Usher
Usher and Berla Mundi
- Advertisement -

American musician Usher Raymond has been begged by Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi to wed her before she departs for the United States.

A tour and concert by the renowned R&B singer took place in Ghana on September 24, 2022.

One of the famous people that performed at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday night in Black Stars Square was Usher.

A self-described fan of Usher Raymond, Berla Mundi served as the concert’s host.

On Sunday, when the musicians who performed at the event met with specially invited fans, she got the opportunity to dine and drink with Usher Raymond.

Usher Raymond and Berla Mundi “vibrated,” and she confessed to him that she has been a longtime fan.

The Tv3 host then remarked that her coworkers should refer to her as Usher’s wife so that they can be married before he departs for the United States.

Watch the video of the two together:

The likes of Sarkodie, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog and others joined Usher to serve fans with spectacular performances.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, September 26, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75 ° F
    75 °
    75 °
    90 %
    2.8mph
    89 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    77 °
    Wed
    77 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News