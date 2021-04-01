Billionaire and husband of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has advised that men go in and marry more than one wife because it’s a very good thing.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with BBC Igbo he revealed many people don’t know that marrying a lot of women helps the economy.

Explaining his point, he stated that marrying more women would decrease the number of prostitutes in the country and as a result of this the economy would turn out great.

He said: “The average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, they are helping the society because it is the economic downturn that has affected so many women who you see doing prostitution and all that.

But the fallacy of it all is that Christianity does not allow that in the South and yet, the average Southern man has 10 girlfriends.

I love my culture as I know it, not as they are trying to dilute it. Igbo culture is wonderful and should be promoted the way it has always been.

But even looking at that, look at your population in Nigeria and what I will call economy of marriage, as an Igbo man with one wife, four children, a Northerner has four wives with five children each, in the next 10 years, 20 years, imagine the population of the Northerners.”

It could be inferred that once a man marries many wives, these number of ladies who will be roaming about wouldn’t be the same as when every man marries only wife.

This will curb the increasing poverty rate in the country as these women who are married by these polygamous men will be taken care of by these men so they won’t be complaining.”