Marry multiple women if you want to live long - Pastor Meshack...
Lifestyle

Marry multiple women if you want to live long – Pastor Meshack Aboh states

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian preacher and polygamist, Reverend Meshack Aboh, has passionately urged men to marry multiple women if they want to live long.

The preacher was addressing the topic of polygamy on UTV’s United Showbiz when he made the remarks on Saturday, August 20.

Reverend Aboh advised people, particularly Christians, not to feel guilty if they desired to marry more than one woman. He explained that monogamy is a Western culture while stressing that polygamy is part of the Ghanaian culture.

“If you want to live long, marry multiple women, Reverend Aboh said. The preacher, who revealed that he has two wives, used his life to establish that polygamous marriages can be harmonious.

Socially imposed monogamy was first established in ancient Greece and Rome, according to Feeld.

