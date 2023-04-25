- Advertisement -

A man has warned his colleague men not to enter into a relationship with any lady who has a sour relationship with their father because it wouldn’t help the relationship.

He claimed that some of these ladies carry the negative mindset they have from their fathers into the relationship and they start showing these signs after some time.

According to him, some of these women are damaged due to their father’s failure towards them and therefore they don’t value anything the man they are dating accomplishes.

In a post on Twitter, he mentioned some traits and signs of women that men should take note of and not fall victim to these ‘damaged’ ladies.

“F**k them!! But by every means let them go 2d other guy who’ll fuck em. Don’t try to be a savior. They’ll ruin u. First signs a woman is damaged: 1. A Nigerian feminist 2. Hate men 3. Hate her father 4. Hates people of her father’s ethnic group- That’s where Urhobo women come in,” he wrote.

“Once you discover a woman hates her father so much, fuck them vigorously and dump them. No matter what you do, you’ll be seen through prisms of their father’s failures. F**k them SHEGE and dump them BANZA”, he wrote.

