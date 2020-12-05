Queen Ciara aka Bofowaa Ciara who is the wife of the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev. Obofour has asked the youth to get married to their best friends if they want to enjoy their marriage.

According to the wife of the preacher, love is a beautiful thing and needs to be enjoyed and as such, she would entreat all those we are yet to tie the knot to settle down with their best friend.

She made this comment while sharing a video of herself and her husband having fun and spending quality time together.

Queen Ciara went ahead and revealed that she is the only person in the whole of the world that can worry her husband.

She captioned the video: “Love is such a beautiful thing , Marry your best friend , make your husband your bestfriend. I am the only person who can WORRY this Gentleman in this whole world. Love you dearly my husband”

