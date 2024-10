When we all thought the issue between decent Ghallywood actress, Martha Ankomah and Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin had come to an end, Martha Ankonah has rekindled it.

In a new development on their court case, a court hearing is slated to begin on November 5.

According to the information Ghpage.com has gathered, Martha chose to drag Lilwin to court again after the latter refused to pay 5 million cedis for settlement.

Meanwhile, Lilwin is yet to react to the news of the court hearing.