Entertainment
Entertainment

Martha Ankomah remains the most decent actress in Ghana – Netizen claims

By Qwame Benedict
Martha Ankomah dressed decently
Martha Ankomah
Actress Martha Ankomah with no second thought happens to be one of the few celebrities in the country or industry to stay away from controversies.

For some time now, several people in the entertainment sector have been tagged with scandals or involved in matters of controversies.

But Martha Ankomah since making an appearance in the movie industry has found a way to keep herself away from trouble.

The actress, who serves as a brand ambassador for a number of companies, is one of the rare celebrities who takes satisfaction in wearing nicely and covering no obscenely exposed body parts.

She is now being lauded for her many years of perseverance in maintaining her acceptable appearance despite the celebrity, which causes many to follow the trend and dress badly.

Ankomah’s photo was posted on social media by an arbitrary person, and all of the comments have been positive.

A netizen with the handle @GLOCK___40 posted “The most decent female celebrity in Ghana Martha Ankoma ????”

See the post from the netizen below:

Martha Ankomah

Read some comments below;

@fawogyimiiko: “U watch her movies aaah , u go figga she Dey slay pass everyone but she’s sooo decent ?”

@Rans77065605: “She Nor get the Bentley some oOo”

@gh_essel: “The day I see this woman I shout herh!!!! She dey bee pass in pictures kraaa”

@PKSocrates: “Decent Bad bitch tho…”

@RtlLamar: “I respect this lady a lot because of her dressing.”

@Dreamchaser1017: “Yeah this lady really carry herself very well much respect ?”

    Source:Ghpage

