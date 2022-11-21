According to a report by Zambian news outlet Zimetro, Martha, the expectant mother who was caught red-handed having sex with her husband has committed suicide.

According to reports, Martha decided to end it all yesterday because of the shame the viral video has brought on her.

READ ALSO: Photos of the pastor who was caught sleeping with a heavily pregnant wife surfaces

A lot of social media users who have come across the sad report have criticised the husband for sharing the explicit content citing it was a private matter and should have been dealt with accordingly.

Below is also a screenshot from a Twitter user who seems to know about Martha’s death.

Husband catches pregnant wife in bed with pastor in their matrimonial home

In Zambia, a husband came back from work only to find his pregnant wife in bed with her pastor on their matrimonial bed.

He instinctively started shouting the woman’s name, as he could not stand the betrayal of trust he had reposed in her.

READ ALSO: Martha Video: She was using her unborn child for a ritual

The woman, who was obviously pregnant, was caught in the act with her pastor, who stood by the wall and watched blankly. READ MORE HERE