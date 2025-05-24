Mary Lincoln launches her own church

KENYA – Former slayqueen, Mary Lincoln, has officially launched her church to mark a significant new chapter in her mission to spread the gospel.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by several prominent church leaders, including Kenya’s Pastor JJ, who ordained her as an evangelist.

Recall that about a year ago, her private photos and videos found their way on the internet, and the scandal shook her public image.

The scandal forced Mary Lincoln to reflect deeply, leading to genuine repentance and a public apology.

Since then, she has dedicated herself fully to the ministry and spreading the message of hope and redemption.

Yesterday’s event was a celebration of her transformation and faith journey, with many applauding her courage to turn her life around and inspire others.

See photos of the new church below.

