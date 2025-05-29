MaryHill Girls High School student dies in bus accident

KENYA – MaryHill Girls High School is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of one of its students, Ruby Zawadi Ndavi, a Form Two student, who tragically died following a school bus accident.

The incident occurred shortly after Ruby had alighted from the bus, which had transported students to a St John Ambulance event held at Pioneer School in Maragua.

Details indicate that the school bus was carrying a group of girls from the event when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to Kenyan philanthropist Ndung’u Nyoro, the young girl died on the spot

Three other students sustained injuries during the incident but were treated and later discharged. The school confirmed that all the affected families have been informed.

In a statement released to parents and guardians, the principal of Mary Hill Girls High School expressed the school’s deep sorrow:

“We regret to inform you of an incident involving one of our buses, which had taken girls for a St. John’s Ambulance event at Pioneer High School in Maragua.”

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost one of our girls in Form 2 Mars, while three others who were injured were treated and discharged,”

“The chief principal concluded the message by requesting prayers during the difficult moments and promised to keep parents posted about new developments”

