Radio presenter and Kuchoko Soldier Blakk Rasta might have gotten his name on the hit list of some bad people who wants him out of the way.

According to what we gathered, the loudmouth and vocal radio presenter got an uninvited guest at the premises of Zylofon Media in East Legon yesterday.

It is alleged that this men appeared there in a mask and had a knife threatening to kill Blakk Rasta over reasons just to be made known.

The ‘Taxi Driver’ host later took to his social media handle and confirmed that a masked man has threatened to end his(Blakk Rasta’s) life but the police and security agencies are at the venue.

He posted: “Transmission on Zylofon 102.1Fm shut down. A man broke into the building, masked threatening to kill me. Police and Security here…”

Soon after his post, celebrated broadcaster Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady took to social media to announce the news and also call on God’s protection for Blakk Rasta.

She posted: “Black Rasta escapes near attack as armed man storms studio. Jah watch over my brother and friend.”

