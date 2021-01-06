type here...
GhPage News Masked man storms Zylofon FM threatens to kill Blakk Rasta
News

Masked man storms Zylofon FM threatens to kill Blakk Rasta

By Qwame Benedict
Masked man storms Zylofon FM threaten to kill Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta-Vim-lady
- Advertisement -

Radio presenter and Kuchoko Soldier Blakk Rasta might have gotten his name on the hit list of some bad people who wants him out of the way.

According to what we gathered, the loudmouth and vocal radio presenter got an uninvited guest at the premises of Zylofon Media in East Legon yesterday.

It is alleged that this men appeared there in a mask and had a knife threatening to kill Blakk Rasta over reasons just to be made known.

The ‘Taxi Driver’ host later took to his social media handle and confirmed that a masked man has threatened to end his(Blakk Rasta’s) life but the police and security agencies are at the venue.

He posted: “Transmission on Zylofon 102.1Fm shut down. A man broke into the building, masked threatening to kill me. Police and Security here…”

See screenshot below:

Blakk Rasta

Soon after his post, celebrated broadcaster Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady took to social media to announce the news and also call on God’s protection for Blakk Rasta.

She posted: “Black Rasta escapes near attack as armed man storms studio. Jah watch over my brother and friend.”

See screenshot below:

Blakk Rasta
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News