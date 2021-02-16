type here...
Mass resignation hit Hearts of Oak as all their coaches quit the club

By Nazir Hamzah
Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has quit his role as the head coach of the Accra based football club Ghpage.com have learnt.

The Serbian trainer made the decision known in a BoD meeting with the club’s hierarchy on monday.

Kosta Papic had only been around for three months as he was appointed in last november when he replaced Emmanuel Odoom.

With his second stint with the phobia lads, Papic played 10 matches in the Ghana Premier League where he won four, drew three and lost three.

At the BoD meeting where he made this decision known to the club, the serbian cited personal reason for his exit. The BoD persuaded him to stay with much pleas but the mind of the coach was already made up.

Hearts of Oak’s former assistant coach, Asare Bediako had also resigned from his post just week before his boss also quit.

Hearts of oak’s Goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owoo also tendered in his resignation letter making the technical team completely shuttered.

The Ghana premier league club will have to find a new head coach and assistant before the second round of the Ghana premier league commence.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

