Massive jubilation as good news from Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Records Sing-A-Thon attempt drops

A piece of good news from a very close source has it that national heroine Afua Asantewaa and her team of lawyers have submitted their pieces of evidence from her singathon attempt to Guinness World Records.

The following are the steps that Afua Asantewaa and her team followed to provide their evidence to Guiness World Records

Guide to Your Evidence.

2. Cover letter template.

3. Witness statement template.

4. Timekeeper statement template.

5. Steward statement template.

6. Endurance marathon log book template.

7. Collection Record Inventory.



Guide to evidence

This document contains all the important information needed to prepare you on the road to gathering and submitting your evidence.

It includes information regarding witnesses, timekeepers, stewards and the use of log books. It also has guidance for producing better video and photographic evidence.

Cover letter template

A cover letter is required for ALL records. This is your opportunity to provide Guinness World Records with a clear overview of your record attempt.

It’s a final summary before submitting your evidence, as it will provide a road map for our records management team when evaluating the accompanying evidence.

Witness Statement

Every record attempt requires a minimum of two witnesses. Witnesses must complete this statement.

Timekeeper statement template

Records involving timeframes or based on speed will require timekeepers to be present. Timekeepers must complete these statements

Steward statement template

For a mass participation records we require stewards to supervise groups of up to 50 participants. Stewards must complete these statements.

Endurance Marathon Log template

This template is for “longest marathon” records only. Any other records that require logbooks will require you to create your own.

Correction record template

This template is to be filled out whilst the assessment and count of a collection is made. It ensures all the key details relating to each item are logged. Please fill out this document in full when attempting a collection record.

We are hopeful that Afua Asantewaa and Ghana at large will emerge victorious after providing all the aforementioned information to Guiness World Records.

The current, reigning world record holder for the longest singing marathon (sing-a-thon) in the Guinness Book of Records, is Indian national Sunil Waghmare who set a 105 hours mark way back in 2012.