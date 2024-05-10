Massive Jubilation in Kumasi as the eagerly awaited Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport commissioned

Kumasi Airport, eagerly awaited Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport, grandly commissioned on Friday, May 10.

President Akufo-Addo, alongside Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and other distinguished guests grace the occasion.

The airport, currently undergoing rigorous equipment testing for both domestic and international flights, is anticipated to kick off full-scale operations by June this year.

With a capacity exceeding 800,000 passengers annually, primarily catering to travelers from the northern and middle belt regions, it stands ready to meet the escalating demand for air travel.

George Arkoh Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Hoteliers Association, voiced his optimism to the media regarding the airport’s imminent impact on the regional hospitality sector.

He projected that over 50,000 individuals would flock to Kumasi and the Ashanti Region, with nearly 80% seeking accommodation through the Ghana Hotel Association, thereby driving up productivity and revenue.

“The inauguration of the airport heralds economic advancements and developmental strides for the region and Ghana at large,” he remarked. “It will unveil Kumasi and the Ashanti Region to the global arena, making them prime destinations for many travelers. This, in turn, will catalyze growth and bolster patronage within the hotel industry.”