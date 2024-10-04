Angel Broadcasting Network owned by business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng has been hit with a massive resignation.

In the last few hours, top personalities with Angel FM have tendered their resignation letters after spending years with the station.

First, it was popular broadcaster Kwame Tanko, a long-time broadcaster with the station who tendered in his resignation from the media outlet after 10 years.

Later Angel FM Accra morning host Kwamina Sam Biney also resigned from the station to join Bryt FM owned by Joy Industries as their new morning show host.

As if that wasn’t enough, veteran radio host Ohemaa Woyeje according to rumours coming out has also resigned from the station despite not being in the country.

Ohemaa Woyeje is currently on vacation in Europe but insiders have disclosed that the European trip is just a ploy to divert attention that she has left the Kwaku Oteng-owned media house.

She is yet to make an official statement about the new rumours in town.

However, GhPage is still following up on the story and will update readers on any new developments.