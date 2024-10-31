Massive tears flow as husband who’s wife and kids drowned in Owabi River speaks (Video)

2 days ago, five people drowned when a vehicle they were traveling in veered off at a section of the Dabaa-Akropong road and plunged into the Owabi River in the Ashanti region.

The deceased were the driver of the private Opel saloon car, her two daughters and two other passengers; a plumber and a lady teacher of the Akropong Roman Catholic Basic School.

According to eyewitnesses, the car plunged into the river, which had overflowed its banks after recent rains.

Videos from the sad incident showed how the children were dressed in their school uniforms, suggesting they were on their way to school.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Mother, 3 kids and maid die as vehicle veers off its lane and falls into the river

Tragic

Following the devastating incident, the husband who has lost his wife and 2 kids has spoken for the first time.

Speaking in an interview the man who appeared to have cried for days disclosed that he can’t sleep.

-- AD --

According to him, he can’t the memories he shared with his deceased wife and kids off his head.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: My mother wasn’t sick – Akua Donkor’s first son speaks after mother’s death