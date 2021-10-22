Massive transformation of a church girl into a ‘Slay Queen’ stuns social media – Video

- Advertisement -

In what religious persons will term as waywardness, Ghpage has sighted a shocking video of a beautiful lady who was a one-time staunch Christian now transformed into a serial Slay Queen.

The video that captures her before and after picture slide has sent shock vibrations through the spines of social media users you have chanced on the viral footage.

Reports accompanying the video from other blogs say the lady was a faithful Child of God who carried out her church duties with due diligence until she gained admission into the University.

The video sighted captures excerpts of her moments in Church doing the work of God those times and pictures of her current state which has got people talking on the internet. Her recent photos are mind-boggling.

Watch the video below;

Read some comments garnered from social media after the video surfaced online;

kall_me_tilda; Wait no be the girl wey hold mic be that ? ? ? ?

thomas.joan; Ahh she don comot hand for heavenly race o ?

dj_super_wizzy; I can’t even believe I just paid this much attention just to watch how a church lady transformed to Jezebel ?

eerukunu; It means don’t pretend bcos las las you will disgrace yourself hahaha

sinosino3007; What university in Nigeria can cause ?