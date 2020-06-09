Popular Kumawood actress Matilda Asare has taken to social media to show off her adorable first son.

A closer look at the boy showed a striking resemblance between him and his mother.

Apart from the facial looks, Curtis also possesses a body type just that of his mother’s. His fuller cheeks and fair-complexion are also testaments of their resemblance.

Also Read: Meet Matilda Asare’s Son She Named After Prez. Akufo-Addo; Jordan Akufo-Addo Sarfo

A video of Curtis was also sighted on the Instagram page of the actress that got many of her followers hailing the handsomeness of the boy and the resemblance with his mother.

Check out some photos of the handsome son of Matilda below:

Matilda Asare son

Matilda Asare son

Also Read: Kumawood stars grace Miracle Films 20th anniversary

Matilda Asare son

Matilda Asare son

Also Read: Maame Serwaa reveals the secret behind her huge melons

Read some comment from fans:

vivian_jill_lawrence: “Point of correction….Vivian jill’s son wai?”

Serwaairene89: “Woow is that curtis??”

afraaso_coutoure: “U have got such a handsome boy ,super proud of u”