type here...
GhPageNewsMaurice Ampaw is Gay, I supply him pills and diapers -Pharmacist claims
News

Maurice Ampaw is Gay, I supply him pills and diapers -Pharmacist claims

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A pharmacist has claimed that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw is gay. He adds that he has been the one supplying him(Ampaw) with pills as well as pampers that he uses for his dripping ass s a result of the forbidden sexual act.

In a video sighted the pharmacist who gave his name as Philip Nana Yaw Badu alleged that lawyer’s stand on the legalization of LGBTQ in Ghana stands on the fact that he is also part of the Gay society.

The health officer further claimed that as a result of Ampaw’s association with the homosexual community he would like for things to be made legal so he fully operates, hence his recent comments.

He however added that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has been engaging in the act for a while now and is now having a loose anus from the continuous act.

Mr Philip disclosed that he’s worked for the renowned lawyer since 2006 and knows every step of him.

The Pharmacist who seems to know much about the Lawyer said a lot of things in the video below;

This video comes in the wake of the fight to

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 11, 2021
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.2mph
0 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News