‘May God forgive you’ – Diana Asamoah finally replies critics tagging her ‘slay queen’ for wearing makeup, high heels [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Diana Asamoah
Ghanaian Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has established reasons behind her seeming transformation into a modern-day slay queen.

The evangelist had previously condemned the wearing of makeup, wigs, trousers, high heels among others, describing them as “demonic” elements.

She had contended that any woman who wears these things will miss heaven because it is an abomination to do so as a Christian.

But she is now been neck-deep in all the things she outrightly spoke against in the past which have seen her come under an avalanche of backlash from critics who deem her as a big-time hypocrite for misleading her followers.

In a new video that has surfaced, Diana Asamoah said being a Christian doesn’t mean she has to dress badly and unkempt. She noted that her new looks which have got some people bashing her should not be a yardstick for relegating the essence of her Christianity.

Justifying this statement, she explained that it doesn’t make one more spiritual than others when they dress in full-length clothes, cover their hair with veils and speak in different tongues.

She did not mince words as she further intimated that she will “slay for Christ” and that any Christian woman who refuses to slay risks losing her husband to other women who dress to look endearing to men.

    Source:GHPage

