Mayorkun unfollows Medikal as Medikal blocks him

The brouhaha between Ghanaian and Nigerian artists has indeed escalated to a worrisome level.

If you would recall, Ghpage.com reported that Medikal has blocked Nigerian superstar, Davido after the latter unfollowed him for reasons best known to him.

Well, Medikal has extended the block to another Nigerian musician, Mayorkun.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter page, Medikal disclosed that Mayorkun has unfollowed him for reasons best known to him.

Medikal claims to make things easy for Mayorkun among other Nigerian musicians, but he chose to also block him.

According to Medikal, regardless of the level a musician has attained, blocking them is the best alternative should they misbehave.