Mbappe rescues Real Madrid but controversy reigns in the derby!

By Kwasi Asamoah

Carlo Ancelotti’s side showed heart in the second half, with their star Frenchman snagging a point in a fierce rival clash

Kylian Mbappe provided his first big involvement in a Madrid derby, grabbing the equaliser in a typically scrappy 1-1 draw that wasn’t short on controversy. Atletico Madrid went ahead in the first half after a lengthy VAR review gifted them a soft penalty. Los Blancos showed up the more energetic side after the break, and were good value for the draw.

Atleti took the lead 34 minutes in when Julian Alvarez converted from the spot. The Argentine stepped up after Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have clipped Samuel Lino, and the Argentine deftly dinked the ball down the middle to give his side a 1-0 advantage. Los Blancos, for their part, created little, and failed to put a shot on target in the first half.

Madrid woke up in the second. Mbappe provided the equaliser, latching onto a loose ball and scuffing a shot into the bottom corner past a stranded Jan Oblak. It was nearly 2-1 soon after, but Jude Bellingham clanged the crossbar with a header.

The rest of the Madrid attack began to hum from then on. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior both had efforts denied. The pair combined for another good chance late on – which Rodrygo put wide. Atleti poured men forward in response, and threatened on a handful of occasions late on.

But the final moment never really came off for either side, and the spoils were shared to keep the title race in La Liga ticking along.

