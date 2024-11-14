GhPageNewsMC PORTFOLIO crowned best MC/hypeman of the year at GUINESS Ghana Dj...
MC PORTFOLIO crowned best MC/hypeman of the year at GUINESS Ghana Dj awards 24

By Armani Brooklyn
Celebrated events host and entertainment icon MC PORTFOLIO has bagged the enviable honors at this year”s Guiness Ghana dj awards for the best Mc/hypeman of the year category!

Guinness Ghana Dj awards is african biggest dj event that celebrates Ghana”s outstanding disc jockeys and night life actors including MCs/ hypemen and the 12th edition came off at the LA PALM CONVENTION CENTER on the 9th of November 2024!

MC PORTFOLIO for years runing has carved an enviable niche for himself in the host industry and has become a household name in that regard making him one of the most nominated MC/hypemen in the scheme !

Last Saturday , 9th November 2024 at LA PALM CONVENTION CENTER saw the versatile MC bag the award for the very first time after series of nominations year after year !

We would like to congratulate him and wish him all the best in this regard and on his enviable feet in this space.

