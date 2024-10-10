MC PORTFOLIO has been adjudged 2024 BEST MC at Ghana youth influential awards

MC PORTFOLIO, the most nominated and rewarded event MC in the ASHANTI region, received recognition in this year’s Ghana Youth Influential Awards.

The Ghana Youth Awards 2024, seeks to unite young entrepreneurs, investors, and advocates for a special edition geared towards promoting peace and good governance.

By partnering with us, you align with a dynamic community dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration, creating a platform where diverse voices converge for positive change.

The GHANA YOUTH AWARDS 2024 centred on the upcoming election, honours outstanding youth in entrepreneurship, leadership, social responsibility, and national development.

This special edition advocates for peace emphasizing the role of the youth in fostering good governance for a better Ghana.

This awards ceremony is distinct from the customary awards programs that prioritize the highest bidders, such as the Momo voting awards schemes. The 2024 Edition was under the Theme: ‘’Empowering Youth-Driven Businesses, Fostering Peace and Good Governance”.

We would like to congratulate and wish him luck on these big feet!

