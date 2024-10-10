type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMC PORTFOLIO has been adjudged 2024 BEST MC at Ghana youth influential awards
Entertainment

MC PORTFOLIO has been adjudged 2024 BEST MC at Ghana youth influential awards

By Qwame Benedict
MC-Portfolio
MC-Portfolio

MC PORTFOLIO, the most nominated and rewarded event MC in the ASHANTI region, received recognition in this year’s Ghana Youth Influential Awards.

The Ghana Youth Awards 2024, seeks to unite young entrepreneurs, investors, and advocates for a special edition geared towards promoting peace and good governance.

By partnering with us, you align with a dynamic community dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration, creating a platform where diverse voices converge for positive change.

The GHANA YOUTH AWARDS 2024 centred on the upcoming election, honours outstanding youth in entrepreneurship, leadership, social responsibility, and national development.

This special edition advocates for peace emphasizing the role of the youth in fostering good governance for a better Ghana.

This awards ceremony is distinct from the customary awards programs that prioritize the highest bidders, such as the Momo voting awards schemes. The 2024 Edition was under the Theme: ‘’Empowering Youth-Driven Businesses, Fostering Peace and Good Governance”.

We would like to congratulate and wish him luck on these big feet!

-- AD --

Contact MC PORTFOLIO via
: IG/Twitter:@portfoliothemc
Tel/WhatsApp line :0246-096861

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, October 10, 2024
Accra
few clouds
83.2 ° F
83.2 °
83.2 °
70 %
2mph
21 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways