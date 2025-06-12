MC Portfolio says GH Kobby couldn’t even kill a fly

The Ghanaian social media space has been thrown into shock following reports that popular TikTok personality, Hayford Boateng, widely known as GhKobby, has shot and killed his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby.

While investigations are ongoing and emotions continue to run high, one of GhKobby’s close friends and a known media figure, David Germain Portfolio, has publicly expressed his disbelief over the development.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Portfolio, who identified the social media star by his real name, K. Frimpong, reacted with shock and grief, recalling a gentler side of the accused that contradicted the nature of the allegations.

“Jesus Christ, K. Frimpong? Naa, this can’t be true! This is someone who couldn’t kill a common fly when we stayed together!” he wrote, visibly disturbed by the incident.

READ ALSO: Photos of Yaa Baby

David Portfolio further emphasised that the GhKobby he knew was soft-spoken and peace-loving, adding, “This gotta be an accident and wrong possession of firearm! Gh Kobby is too soft & harmless, 3san na aba cux how?”

According to earlier reports, the fatal shooting happened after GH Kobby allegedly attempted to fire warning shots during a visit to a local community following a funeral.

The gun reportedly went off and hit his girlfriend, Yaa Baby, in the arm. She was rushed to St. Martin’s Hospital but sadly passed away shortly after.

The police have since arrested GH Kobby and two other individuals — Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey as investigations intensify.

READ ALSO: TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death