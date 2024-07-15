Mc Yaa Yeboah’s Canada-based boyfriend who sponsors her speaks; Calls her out for betraying him

A man who has come out to identify himself as Mc Yaa Yeboah’s boyfriend has openly disclosed that he’s more than disappointed in the radio presenter.

According to the man who claims to be currently based in Canada, he sends Mc Yeboah money and makes sure to provide all her needs yet she’s cheating on him with other men.

The man who sounded very emotional and disappointed further asserted that he asked Mc Yeboah about the identity and whereabouts of his baby daddy but she kept mute over it.

As painfully expressed by him, he never in any way offended Mc Yeboah yet she has stabbed in in the back.

The man’s public vents come after Afia Schwar’s accusation that Mc Yeboah is sleeping with one of the male pundits on UTV’s United Showbiz program.