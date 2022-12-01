- Advertisement -

In July this year, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi sued Accra-based UTV, Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger and some panellists of United Showbiz.

This followed after, Afia Schwarzenegger, a guest on the show, spoke of her alleged affair with the NPP bigwig.

After months of being in court, the final verdict of the case was given yesterday by the Accra High Court B.

And according to Nana Tornado, the TV show host and iconic actress was fined Ghc 60,000 for playing a role in Afia Schwar’s defamation campaign against Chairman Wontumi.

In a short video that has been spotted on Nana Tornado’s IG page, he additionally added that Fadda Dickson, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic were also not spared.

They have all been instructed by the court to pay Chairman Wontimi 60,000 cedis each.

As for Afia Schwar, the main culprit, she has been sentenced to 10 days in prison by the High Court “B” Tema for defaming Chairman Wontumi.

Watch the video below to know more…

In response to remarks made about him on the UTV primetime entertainment program titled "United Showbiz" that aired on Saturday, July 9, 2022, Chairman Wontumi is suing these people and the media network.