Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has been accused by social media users of going under the knife again to enhance her curves and bortos.

In a new video that has surfaced online and gone viral in the process, one can clearly see that Mcbrown’s curves and bortos have suddenly increased in size.

You don’t need to understand Quantum physics to know that there has been extra enhancement on the actress’ body.

As claimed by some social media users, ladies who go under the knife are obliged to go for maintenance every six months and it seems Mcbrown just returned from hers.

We actually don’t know whether the so-called maintenance means sucking belly fat from time to time per what is happening but whatever the case, McBrown looks extra hot and fans cannot get over her!

The mother of one, Moesha and Kisa Gbekle are the only female celebs who have publicly admitted that their shape is artificial.

They all claim they went under the knife to gain self-confidence and feel good about themselves and not necessarily impress men.

