Mcbrown and Baby Maxin surprise John Dumelo Jnr with fancy car on his birthday

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
John Dumelo Jnr car
Nana Ama Mcbrown with her little princess, Baby Maxin, surprised John Dumelo Jnr with a fancy ride as a gift for his birthday.

In a video sighted on John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty’s Instagram page both families posed for the camera with Dumelo Jnr’s posh car seated right in front of them.

Knowing that Baby Maxin is signed as a brand ambassador for Amalena children’s haven, it was only right that she showed her little cousin some love on his birthday.

Gifting him a beautiful red convertible ride among other presents the award-winning actress with her daughter gave Settor a dream birthday.

John Dumelo, actor turned politician, with his wife accepted the presents on behalf of their son as they all shared an adorable family moment.

In a similar fashion, Nana Ama Mcbrown accompanied by Jackie Appiah gifted Victoria Lebene’s baby girl a new car on her christening day.

The host of the United Showbiz show has been trending in the news after she clarified the misconception that she has a ”beef” with Mzbel.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, the actress stated that she dated Okyeame Kwame in the past just as Mzbel dated her husband and that was no reason to despise the singer.

Apparently, she was particularly enthused about Mzbel coming on her show on UTV just to finally put to bed any allegations in the media about them both.

