Mcbrown busted for wearing hip pads – Video

Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has once again captured the attention of Ghanaians with her bold fashion choice at a recent event for BO16.

Recently, she was unveiled as a brand ambassador for the beauty care company.

The beloved actress attended the unveiling of the company’s new hair care product, wearing a striking purple workout outfit that accentuated her curves and showcased her well-known body transformation.

McBrown’s choice of attire showed her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) as well as her hip pads.

This video has quickly become a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike.

While some have praised her confidence and style, others have taken a more critical stance.

According to these critics, Mcbrown’s decision to wear artificial hip pads to enhance her appearance even further is a big NO.

Watch the video below to know more…