Entertainment

Mcbrown and daughter Baby Maxin train together in adorable video

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Mcbrown Baby Maxin
Mcbrown Baby Maxin
Nana Ama Mcbrown has posted yet another adorable video of herself and her little princess, Baby Maxin on her Instagram page.

In a routine morning workout session, the screen goddess with her little girl trained together and were captured on camera having a great time.

In the video, the actress who doubles as a TV host and her mini-me were seen holding hands and doing sets of situps together.

With a broad smile on her face, Baby Maxin hopped up and down with her mother as they both had fun training.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is carving for herself a succesful career in the media with her current role as the host of the widely watched United Showbiz Show on UTV.

With usual panelists, Arnold Baidoo and Shatta Wale’s manager Bulldog, the legendary actress hosts the entertainment show where famous faces deliberate on various industry-related issues.

Nana Ama’s versatility is commendable as she brings life to the show with her wittiness and impeccable conversational skills.

Meanwhile, fashion guru Osebo the Zara man said in an interview with Eugene Osafo(Nkonkonsa) that Nana Ama Mcbrown perfectly fits into his wifey material specifications.

He admitted that he had eyes for the actress back when she was unmarried but gave up when he realised she was taken.

