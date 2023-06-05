“Mcbrown didn’t give birth naturally” – I’ll never apologize – Sally Mann fumes again

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Just about two weeks ago, Sally Mann told Nana Ama Mcbrown her mind amid mocking her in an interview granted.

The outspoken Ghanaian entertainment pundit, dragged Mcbrown in the mud while spitting venom on her.

Sally in the interview after she was asked about McBrown called her a hypocrite and described most of the things she does as hypocritical.

Sally was expecting McBrown to be upset about her earlier rants about her and face her when they met but McBrown has always ignored and kept her cool with her, the reason for describing the actress as hypocritical.

In the same interview, Sally Mann also mocked Nana Ama McBrown over childbirth claiming she could not give birth naturally.

Prior to this, Sally Frimpong Mann had some time ago chastised Nana Ama Mcbrown for keeping mute about her enhanced body shape when Ghanaians raised concerns.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Sally Mann stated that she expected Mcbrown to come out and publicly confess to Ghanaians about undergoing liposuction.

She stated that the actress tried deceiving the public, making it look like she gained her sudden humongous body shape through natural means.

Following the backlashes from Ghanaians to Sally Mann to apologize to Mcbrown -The vociferous entertainment pundit has granted another exclusive interview on Power FM to set the records straight.

According to Sally Mann, it’ll be over her dead body to apologize to Nana Ama Mcbrown for not giving birth naturally.

Sally Mann additionally threatened to drop another set of dirty secrets about Mcbrown if her fans keep antagonizing her on social media.

