type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMcbrown finally reacts to U-TV's 'U Cook" program hosted by Empress Gifty
Entertainment

Mcbrown finally reacts to U-TV’s ‘U Cook” program hosted by Empress Gifty

By Mr. Tabernacle

We are about to have a long week of back-and-forth between Nana Ama Mcbrown, Empress Gifty and United Television.

The latest addition to the many programs of U-TV ‘U COOK’ is having the buzz and fingers pointed at Mcbrown since the news of the new cooking show.

The new UTV cooking show is set to be hosted by Empress Gifty Adorye.

From observers, Nana Ama McBrown showcased an unusual display of jealousy and envy in a recent episode of Onua Showtime.

They say it is as a result of the announcement by UTV, that they are launching a new cooking show to replace McBrown’s Kitchen.

During her Onua Showtime episode on Friday, McBrown threw shade at UTV’s new endeavour during a conversation with Medikal.

McBrown asserted that her cooking show would continue to be the best in the country, regardless of the efforts made by her competitors.

This statement was seen as a direct jab at UTV’s upcoming show and its new host, Empress Gifty.

McBrown’s comments have stirred discussions among fans and industry insiders, with many interpreting her remarks as a rare moment of professional rivalry and insecurity.

As a result of the many reactions, Nana Ama Mcbrown has once again made a statement via a caption to her latest picture post on Instagram that seems to address the matter.

The caption she wrote says “In this short life, don’t take seriousness as a job“. This means that she’s hearing all that is going on but chooses not to talk about it in the open.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Monday, May 27, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
1.6mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways