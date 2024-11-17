GhPageNewsMcbrown finally addresses Bulldog's attempted kiss on her as she spills it...
Mcbrown finally addresses Bulldog’s attempted kiss on her as she spills it all

By Armani Brooklyn
Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally reacted to Bulldog’s infamous attempted kiss on her months ago.

Recall that during Stonebwoy’s Up & Running album release party in October, there was an unexpected encounter between the actress and the artiste manager.

In a light-hearted moment that quickly became the talk of the night, Bulldog attempted to kiss McBrown upon her arrival.

Known for their close friendship, Bulldog, in a playful gesture, leaned in to lock lips with the beloved actress.

However, visibly taken aback by the sudden move, McBrown swiftly turned her cheek and offered it instead for the kiss.

The surprising and humorous exchange quickly became a focal point of the evening, as both McBrown and Bulldog laughed it off.

Well, speaking in an interview on Fakye TV, Mcbrown clarified that she wasn’t angry about what Bulldog did.

She continued that, she sees Bulldog as her brother and there’s nothing wrong with his attempted peg on her cheeks.

