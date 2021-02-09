Mcbrown flaunts her beautiful mansion in the latest video

Nana Ama Mcbrown has put on display her beautiful mansion in a new video awash on social media.

The video taken from the balcony of her grand home shows the actress turned TV personality making poses.

The United Showbiz show host was clearly having a fun time and decided to let her fans in on what was going on at her house.

With the trending Yeeko song owned by her ex-fiancee Okyeame Kwame featuring Kuami Eugene playing in the background, Mcbrown stood at her exquisitely lit balcony.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Mcbrown flaunts her mansion pic.twitter.com/iinfRXGlqJ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 9, 2021

It was an amazing sight as the beautiful night sky, the building and Nana Ama’s glowing skin blended together in perfect harmony.