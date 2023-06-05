Mcbrown goes hard on Adu Sarfowaa for ‘attacking’ her and other stars on social media (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and media personality Adu Safowaa who is notoriously known for attacking celebrities on social media has received a piece of profound advice from Nana Ama Mcbrown after they both clashed at an event.

Adu Safowaa recently met Nana Ama McBrown at a mentorship program where McBrown was a speaker.

In a video that has popped up on social media, McBrown is seen advising Adu Safowaa.

As heard in a part of the clip, Mcbrown advised Adu Sarfowaa to stop needlessly attacking people anytime their issue pops up on social media.

The veteran actress additionally cautioned Adu Safowaa to be fair in her analysis anytime there’s a trending issue about a particular star or celebrity.

Adu Safowaa who appeared to have taken Mcbrown’s advice went on her knees to beg for forgiveness and also thank her for advising her.

We hope that Adu Safowaa will head to this piece of advice she is someone who easily jumps on beef and starts to throw shade at people just to be in the news.

